Nayanthara’s next to be directed by Maa fame KM Sarjun

Director KM Sarjun whose recent short film Maa garnered much appreciation, will next direct Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The project will be bankrolled by KJR Studios, which also produced Nayanthara’s hit film Aramm. “I got a call from Rajesh sir at KJR studios asking me if I had a story. After he heard the story, he made me sit with Nayanthara ma’am and she liked it. She had also liked ‘Maa’ very much,” says Sarjun.

The film will be a pure horror film with emotional backing, says Sarjun. Notably, his other feature film project Echarikai Idhu Manithargal Nadamadum Idam featuring Varalaskhmi Sarathkumar is also touted to be a thriller. “I have always wanted to try different genres. Horror has always fascinated me. I am very happy that I am getting to do a film in the genre,” he says. The film is tentatively set to go on floors from April this year.

Sarjun first made headlines for his short film, Lakshmi, that generated polarising reactions, gaining widespread appreciation and criticism as well. His recent film Maa about teenage pregnancy, is another conversation-opener earning laurels from several quarters. The filmmaker and his team were applauded for the sensitivity with which the subject was handled. Maa has clocked around 2.7 million views since it was launched on Ondraga Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Temporarily christened ‘Production No:3’ by KJR studios, this film joins the list of interesting projects in Nayanthara’s pipeline. The Aramm actor has Imaikka Nodigal, Kolamavu Kokila, Kolaiyuthir Kalam in the works. Apart from these, Nayanthara will also star in Eeram fame Airvazhagan’s psychological thriller. She is also part of the Telugu biggie, Sye Narasimha Reddy where she shares screen space with Chiranjeevi and a film in Malayalam by Dhyan Sreenivasan with Nivin Pauly.

