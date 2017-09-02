Nayanthara’s Aramm and Santhanam’s Server Sundaram get a release date!

Nayanthara’s Aramm and Santhanam’s Server Sundaram is set to release on September 29. Nayanthara’s Aramm and Santhanam’s Server Sundaram is set to release on September 29.

The Puja holiday release just got more exciting as two more movies have confirmed their release date. Ace comedian Santhanam’s Server Sundaram and Nayanthara’s Aramm is set to be released on September 29. Server Sundaram is helmed by Anand Balki with Vaibhavi Shandilya cast opposite Santhanam in this film. The film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan and is bankrolled by Kenanya Films with producer Selvakumar getting the rights for the title from AVM production.

While the movie has been named after the yesteryear Nagesh hit of the same name, Anand has clarified that the movie is not a remake. Aramm on the other hand is directed by newcomer Gopi Nainar and bankrolled by KJR Studios. Apart from lady superstar Nayanthara who plays a district collector, the film also has Ramesh and Vignesh of Kaaka Muttai fame.

Three other Tamil movies are releasing on September 27, making the Puja holiday box office clash spicier. One of the two is the bilingual biggie Spyder directed by AR Murugadoss starring Mahesh Babu, SJ Suryah and Rakul Preet. An ambitious project of Murugadoss, this movie marks the Kollywood debut of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Tamil.

Interestingly, Velaikkaran, directed by Mohan Raja featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara is also likely to release during Puja holidays. The other movie is horror thriller Balloon. Directed by Sinish, the film stars Anjali, Jai and Janani Iyer and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Balloon also marks the first collaboration between Anirudh Ravichandran and Yuvan. The former has sung a song titled “Shut Up Pannunga”, after Bigg Boss Oviya’s famous punchline from the show, Bigg Boss.

