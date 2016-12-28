Nayanthara to team with Bharat for another solo title

Tamil actor Nayanthara Tamil actor Nayanthara

With more than 10 films in her kitty this year, Nayanthara is on a roll with back-to-back projects and most of them have a female-centric storyline. The latest update is that the actor has signed one more solo lead project with Eros Now to be directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. The project will hit the floors from March 2017.

However, details of other cast and crew have not been revealed yet.

In an interview to Sify, the director revealed, “Nayan plays a journalist based in France and she is forced to travel to many countries in search of her identity and family, till she reaches Tamil Nadu. It is a realistic thriller set in a huge canvass and only a production house like Eros can pull it off. 75% of the film will be shot abroad in mountains, snow and deserts and perhaps it will be the first Tamil film to be shot in Mongolia.”

Nayanthara will play a lead role in the movie. She has signed as many as 10 projects this year. She recently had signed Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. The actor is also gearing up for multiple female-centric roles this year including Aramm, a social drama featuring Nayan as a district collector, and a horror flick Dora in which the actor plays the lead role. Shooting of both the films is underway. She is simultaneously working on four films. The actor also delivered Iru Mugan, opposite Vikram, and Kaashmora, opposite Karthi, which made a decent collection at box office.

The actor, meanwhile, has also completed 13 years in the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2003 with Malayalam film Manassinakkare and has never looked back. She is one of the most sought after and top paid female actor in the south Indian film industry.

