Nayanthara, Tamannaah slam Kaththi Sandai director’s sexist comments, say ‘we’re not commodities’

Director Suraj has come under fire for making a sexist comment while talking about Tamannaah’s glamour quotient in his latest film Kaththi Sandai. The director in an interview had opined that the filmmakers pay big bucks to female actors to wear revealing clothes and not to cover themselves from head to toe.

He also said that even if the heroines of his films didn’t like to wear short clothes, he would persuade them into doing it even when it makes the actors unhappy or comfortable.

“We’re bit of a ‘low class’ audience. When I pay to watch a movie, I want to watch hero fight and heroine in a glamours avatar. I don’t like to show heroine fully clad in a saree. The movie-goers pay to see Tamannaah in skimpy clothes. If heroines want to show their acting skills let them work in television serials, but when they are doing a commercial film the female actors should play glamorous roles,” Suraj said.

Suraj’s statement has invited the ire of several female actors with Nayanthara and Tamannaah slamming him. While Tamannaah has sought an apology from him, Nayanthara has quested him whether he thinks heroines are strippers who are ready to take off their clothes for money?

In a statement, Tamannaah said, “This is 2016 and it is very ironic that I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle which is on woman empowerment and to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraj and I would definitely want him to apologise, not only to me but to all women in the industry”

“We are actors, we are here to act and entertain the audience and should not at any point be objectified as commodities. I have been working in the South industry for over 11 years and have worn costumes which I have been comfortable with. It is sad that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalised by comments made by one such individual,” she added.

Nayanthara on her part, also condemned the director asking whether he is living in some bygone era, citing examples of movies like Pink and Dangal that empowers and glories women. “I too have done my share of glamour in commercial films not because my director wanted to please that particular ‘low class’ of audience, but because it was my CHOICE. No one has the right to think that heroines can be taken for granted,” she said, according to Sify.com.

Suraj’s latest film Kaththi Sandai was released on Friday to poor response, with reviewers strongly recommending the audience to give this Christmas release a miss.

