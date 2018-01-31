Nayanthara in Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s Indian 2?

The latest buzz is that lady superstar Nayanthara is in talks to play the female lead in most eagerly awaited projects in Kollywood, Indian 2. The latest buzz is that lady superstar Nayanthara is in talks to play the female lead in most eagerly awaited projects in Kollywood, Indian 2.

One of most eagerly awaited projects in Kollywood, Indian 2 will see ace director Shankar join hands with Kamal Haasan again after more than two decades. The project was launched on Republic Day with Shankar lighting a sky lantern in Taiwan. But now, it looks like the project might just get more exciting. The latest is that lady superstar Nayanthara is in talks to play the female lead in the project. Indian 2 is the sequel to the hit 1996 Tamil film Indian which saw Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar as the female leads.

The industry buzz is that since 2.0 is facing a delay due to VFX, it might take longer for Indian 2 to hit the screens. The film was originally scheduled to release in the latter half of this year. Indian 2 is said to be backed by Lyca Production (also the producers of 2.0) after Dil Raju exited the project. Industry rumours also suggest that Anirudh Ravichander is most likely to compose music for the film. Indian 2 will be a bilingual film, simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. If the rumours prove to be true, this will be the first time Nayanthara will be paired opposite the Ulaganayagan. Interestingly, her big break Chandramukhi was alongside Superstar Rajinikanth.

Indian revolved around the story of a freedom fighter turned vigilante who took a strong stand against corruption. A massive hit, the film earned Kamal several accolades for his dual role as father and son.

