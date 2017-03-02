Nayanthara’s film Dora’s release date is here

Nayanthara’s upcoming film Dora is expected to release on March 31. Nayanthara’s upcoming film Dora is expected to release on March 31.

Nayanthara, who was last seen in Kashmora alongside Karthi, is expecting the release of next film Dora. After her runaway hit film Maya in 2015, this is her second horror film and she is yet again cast in the lead role. According to reports in Behindwoods, the film will be released on March 31, 2017. The film has music composed by duo Mervin and Solomon and is produced by A. Sarkunam.

Directed by Doss Ramasamy, the trailer of the film was released recently. The Lady Superstar is seen sharing the limelight with a car. That’s right! From what we have seen in the trailers so far, this car looks possessed and is likely to find a way to work with Nayanthara to exact revenge of some kind. The trailer looks quite gripping and could result in a nail-biting ride for the audience if the plot is interesting.

So far, the film looks promising and can lead to another box office success for the actor who has recently taken to signing films with young directors. Her ability to carry a movie completely on her shoulders was proved with Maya, and the fans expect something similar or better from this actor. She also happens to be one of the first actors to sign contemporary films with young directors irrespective of the star cast.

Other than Dora, the actor has four other films in her kitty. Imaikkaa Nodigal directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam directed by Chakri Toleti, Aramm directed by Minjur Gopi and Velaikkaran directed by Mohan Raja. Though this is her first time working with the other directors, the leading lady has already worked with director Mohan Raja in the 2015 hit film Thani Oruvan with Jayam Ravi.

