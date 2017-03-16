Nayanthara’s Dora cleared of plagiarism charges, to release on March 31

Nayanthara’s Dora is all set to release on March 31. Nayanthara’s Dora is all set to release on March 31.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s upcoming film Dora will be released in theatres on March 31, confirmed the makers of fantasy-horror film on Thursday. The announcement of the release date was made soon after the South Indian Writers Association cleared the film of plagiarism charges. The film was recently embroiled in the plagiarism controversy after Sridhar, a television scriptwriter, accused debutant director Doss Ramasamy of lifting the story from his script titled Alibabavum Arputha Carum. He even threatened to press charges against the filmmakers. However, Doss filed a complaint at Writers Association in order to clear the air. After evaluating both the scripts in question, the association declared that Dora is Doss’s original script and is not copied as alleged by Sridhar.

“Writers Association has clearly mentioned in its verdict that there is no similarity in the scripts of Dora and Alibabavum Arputha Carum. At this juncture, I thank media friends for their continuous support,” Doss said according to media reports.

Soon the makers announced the release date for the film. Dora is the second solo lead film of Nayanthara in horror genre after 2015 film Maya. Doss, in fact, wrote the script for this film with a male protagonist in his mind. However, he changed the story to suit Nayanthara after the actor’s horror film Maya became a box office hit.

Maya, became one of the top-grossing films in 2015. The success of this horror-flick also gave the filmmakers the confidence that female-centric films are commercially viable. Nayanthara is currently working in a few other solo movies, including Imaikkaa Nodigal and Aramm.

In Dora, Nayanthara plays the role of Pavalakodi, who gets followed by a possessed car, which also plays a crucial role. The film, which is produced by Hitesh Jhabak in association with A Sarkunam, also stars Thambi Ramaiah and Harish Uthaman in important roles.

