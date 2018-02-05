Nayanthara to star opposite Ajith in Viswasam

Nayanthara roped in for Ajith’s Viswasam Nayanthara roped in for Ajith’s Viswasam

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has been roped in for Ajith’s next film Viswasam. Sathya Jyothi Films on Monday made the announcement on its official Twitter handle. The film, which went on the floors last month, will reunite Nayanthara and Ajith after a gap of five years. The two actors have shared screen space in three films in the past including, Billa (2007), Aegan (2008) and Arrambam (2013).

The official confirmation from the producers comes in the backdrop of speculations that suggested Shraddha Srinath was the front-runner to bag the female lead in the upcoming Ajith starrer. Viswasam is helmed by director Siva and it is expected to hit the screens on Diwali this year.

The filmmakers are also in a lookout for a music composer for the project, according to reports. The original choice, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, had reportedly walked out of the project due to some unknown reasons days after the project went on the floors.

Young heartthrob Anirudh Ravichander is said to being considered for the project. However, things have not finalised yet. If Anirudh comes on board, it will be his third outing with director Siva and Ajith. The director-actor-composer trio has given three box office hits since 2015.

In Viswasam, which is reportedly set in the backdrop of north Chennai, Ajith is said to be playing the role of honest police officer. It will be Siva’s fourth consecutive outing with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. The regular shooting will begin from March as the filmmakers are yet to share full details of the remaining cast and crew.

