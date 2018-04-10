Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not a part of Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not making his Tamil debut in Rajinikanth-Subbaraj film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not making his Tamil debut in Rajinikanth-Subbaraj film.

One of the most exciting collaborations to happen in Tamil cinema recently is the Karthik Subbaraj and Rajinikanth combo. One of the most promising young directors on the block, Karthik Subbaraj’s fifth film will have the biggest star in the industry, Superstar Rajinikanth. Adding more excitement to the mix, several reports suggested that Bollywood powerhouse Nawazuddin Siddiqui is likely to make his Tamil debut in the untitled film against Rajini. However, Nawazuddin’s manager has denied the reports. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Nawazuddin’s manager said, “If it was true it would be great, but no, there is nothing like this happening.” Notably, Vijay Sethupathi was also reported as one of the actors in the mix.

Currently, in the pre-production stage, Karthik Subbaraj had said that he hasn’t decided on the rest of the cast. On the other hand, the filmmaker has also revealed that there are several prominent characters. The film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. In another new collaboration, Karthik will be teaming up with Anirudh Ravichander for the film instead of his usual choice of Santhosh Narayanan. This is the first time Latha Rajinikanth’s nephew Anirudh Ravichander is composing for the Superstar himself.

Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of two projects – Pa. Ranjith’s Kaala and the magnum opus 2.0 with Shankar. Kaala which was initially scheduled to hit the screens on April 27 now might find a change in its release date due to the strike. Karthik, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his silent film Mercury which will hit the screens on April 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd