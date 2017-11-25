Naragasooran teaser: Karthick Naren’s film looks like a painting on screen, watch video

Naragasooran teaser: The one minute teaser truly shows why the young man is a director to watch out for. Naragasooran teaser: The one minute teaser truly shows why the young man is a director to watch out for.

One of Kollywood’s youngest finds Karthick Narein shot to fame with his debut film Dhuruvangal Pathinaru. One of the recent well-made films, the movie was a runaway hit thanks to incredible visual aesthetics and a taut storyline. Now the young director is back with a bang with his second film Naragasooran. The one minute teaser truly shows why the young man is a director to watch out for. With some brilliant shots, the teaser handles light beautifully making it a visual treat. The slow church music further enhances the mood of the film, increasing the intensity of the characters on screen. Also, since the film is said to deal with faith, the music makes more sense.

Also, what joy is it to watch Shriya Saran again on the big screen. In a great shot, Shriya slowly looks up with a menacing stare, reminding us of what great screen presence she has. The actor also looks like grace personified, and in fine company as well. Naragasooran is said to be the second film in Karthick’s thriller trilogy, D16 being the first. The film also will have no songs and has been shot extensively in Ooty.

With a star cast this time, the project has sparked interest right from the start. Naragasooran has Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika among others. Moreover, the project is also backed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, one of the producers of the film. Badri Kasthuri has also bankrolled the film along with Gautham.

