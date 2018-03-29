Naragasooran row: Gautham Menon apologises to Karthick Naren for his tweet

Karthick Naren has directed Naragasooran, which is being produced by Gautham Vasudevan Menon. Karthick Naren has directed Naragasooran, which is being produced by Gautham Vasudevan Menon.

After a series of tweets between director Karthick Naren and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon took Twitter by storm, the Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya director has penned a detailed note apologising to Karthick for his tweet. In his note, Gautham explains that Karthick’s tweet had upset him as there was work happening to release the film. “Even though good sense prevailed through most of the day, lots of calls from the media upset me and I tweeted out a reply. In retrospect, I feel like I shouldn’t have. I apologise to Karthick for that,” the note read.

He further added that the tweet was the reaction to the negative attention that the film was garnering, a potential setback to the work that is being done to make it release.

Further clarifying the claims against him, Gautham argues that there is no issue that Naragasooran faced which is unique from what other films go through. He says Karthick was given a free hand with production and that the investors he brought in were only supportive to the young director. “We have spent a lot for the film through the investor I have brought in and for which I am liable for and the business is not big enough to divert funds to another film like Dhruva Natchathiram which is 7 times bigger in size,” said Gautham. He goes on to add that he hasn’t asked for 50% profit in the film and acknowledged that he has no share in the film. “If Karthick wants me out of the film, I should only be happy because the liability of the film is then not mine,” he argued.

A note from me to end this….

to Karthick and to everyone else.. pic.twitter.com/V6c5EXcuMn — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) March 28, 2018

Gautham Menon also added that since both Dhruva Natchathiram and Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta feature big names, there is no problem except for dates of these stars being shared with other films. He has also said that the films, including Naragasooran will be released soon.

“Aravind Swamy who has refused to dub till his entire payment is made will dub once we do the needful and then it is only a release date issue,” said Gautham. Notably Aravind Swamy had earlier backed Karthick and tweeted, “Yes we all can grow a few things, a pair of eyes that sees what we do to others, a pair of ears to hear the truth, a conscience to tell us when we are wrong and a pair of whatever to accept our mistakes and apologise…instead we grow our list of commitments that we can’t keep.” Karthick Naren had also said that while Aravind would dub for him, he didn’t want Aravind to feel he is being taken for granted.

While everybody advised against it I had the pair to trust you & collaborate sir. In return we were treated like trash & made to invest on our own. I think its better to whine & confront instead of running away. Please don't do this to any other young filmmaker sir. It hurts! http://t.co/05b4v7eSXg — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) March 27, 2018

The controversy began when Karthick put out a tweet about misplaced trust and how it could ruin a filmmakers’ passion. While Karthick hadn’t taken Gautham’s name, there was immense speculation that the tweet was aimed at the latter. In response, Gautham had tweeted out a link of a short produced by an online portal with the following caption — “While some young filmmakers whine about their passion getting butchered instead of growing a pair, here’s a young team that makes an interesting short about girls,women, cricket, CSK and liberation.What a connect.So very nicely done!”. Karthick hit back with another tweet, saying “While everybody advised against it I had the pair to trust you & collaborate sir. In return we were treated like trash & made to invest on our own. I think its better to whine & confront instead of running away. Please don’t do this to any other young filmmaker sir. It hurts!.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd