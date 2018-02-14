Five south Indian celebrity couples who give us relationship goals

These actors give us strong couple goals. These actors give us strong couple goals.

Life and cinema has always been inseparable. As cinema reflects life and in turn, influences reality, the cycle is almost vicious. We have always looked for inspirations on the big screen in our lifestyle choices. How is love any different? Here are five celebrity couples who make us believe in fairy tales.

Jyothika-Suriya

This couple is bound to be on top of every celebrity couple list ever. Incredibly supportive of each other’s career, Suriya and Jyothika are the model couple. Jyothika has several times mentioned that it wouldn’t have been possible for her to act if her husband wasn’t supportive. Suriya, on the other hand, has mentioned that Jo is a pillar that holds his life.

Namrata Shirodkar-Mahesh Babu:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata met each other on the sets of their movie Vamsi in 2005. And by the end of the movie, the couple had started dating. While Namrata stopped acting after her marriage, she manages endorsements and manages the Mahesh Babu brand. On her birthday recently, Mahesh Babu tweeted “One more reason to tell you how special you are! 😊 Happy Birthday to my love, my best friend, my wife.”

Sneha-Prasanna:

Sneha and Prasanna met each other at the sets of Achamundu Achamundu. Love blossomed and the couple tied the knot. Prasanna has been candid in admitting that Sneha was an important part of his physical and cinematic transformation. Sneha has said that Prasanna brings out the best in her. The couple have a two-year-old son.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya:

Even before they got married, this adorable couple floored everyone with the love they had for each other. Right from their cute posts for each other to their fairytale wedding, ChaySam have made no efforts to hide how much they love each other. Relationship goals, people.

Bhavna-Naveen:

In a simple but beautiful affair, actor Bhavna married her longtime boyfriend Naveen this year. The couple, not very vocal about their relationship, is said to have been together for more than 6 years. Despite harrowing times, they have stood by each other over the period giving us a story that we can take inspiration from.

