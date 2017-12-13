Namitha’s latest videos give us wedding goals

In an intimate and classy event, Namitha is the perfect mix of the coy and cool bride. In an intimate and classy event, Namitha is the perfect mix of the coy and cool bride.

Actor Namitha recently got married to co-star Veerandra in a private function at Tirupathi. While pictures from the elegant event showed us glimpses of the blushing, beautiful bride, these new videos give us wedding goals. In an intimate and classy event, Namitha is the perfect mix of the coy and cool bride. The wedding was attended by several of Nammu’s close friends including housemates from Bigg Boss such as Harathi, Gayathri and Shakthi. While the first video is more conventional, the second video has the good-looking couple grooving to massive hit number “Lean on”.

A known face in Kollywood, Namitha made her debut in Telugu with Sontham in 2002. Vijaykanth’s Engal Anna introduced her to Kollywood in 2004. Namitha acquired a huge fan following after a string of films, becoming the new glam queen of Kollywood. However, the actor took a small hiatus from films and was last seen on the big screen in 2016 movie Ilamai Oonjal. She was also seen in the blockbuster Pulimurugan alongside Mohanlal. The actor made a small screen appearance on the controversial Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. While Namitha initially found favour with fans, her tiff with Oviya eroded her popularity and she exited the house after five weeks.

Watch Namitha wedding videos here:

Namitha and Veerandra were introduced to each other by a close friend. After becoming friends, Veerandra is said to have popped the question to Namitha on the beach after an elaborately planned candlelight dinner. Terming Veer as her best friend and soul mate, she said their shared perspective of life made her say yes.

On the work front, Namitha has Pottu that is expected to release soon. Apart from Namitha, the film also stars Bharath, Ineya and Srushti Dange. According to reports, Namita will be seen as a powerful antagonist, who is into witchcraft.

