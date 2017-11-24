Namitha ties the knot with Veerandra Chowdhary in Tirupati

Namitha and Veerandra’s wedding happened at the Hare Rama Hare Krishna temple located at the foothill of Tirupati. Namitha and Veerandra’s wedding happened at the Hare Rama Hare Krishna temple located at the foothill of Tirupati.

Actor Namitha, who is known for her bold and glamourous roles, tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Veerandra Chowdhary on Friday in Tirupati. The wedding happened at the ISKCON temple located at the foothill of Tirupati. Namitha, who was dressed in a resplendent pink saree, and Veerandra looked picture perfect and happy in love. Namitha who has been dating Veerandra for quite some time announced her wedding earlier this month through a video message. The message was shared by Bigg Boss fame Raiza Wilson, who struck a friendship with Namitha on the sets of Bigg Boss.

A known face in Kollywood, Namitha made her debut in Telugu with Sontham in 2002 while Vijaykanth’s Engal Anna introduced her to Kollywood in 2004. Namitha acquired a huge fan following after a string of films, becoming the new glam queen of Kollywood. However, the actor took a small hiatus from films and was last seen in the big screen in 2016 movie Ilamai Oonjal. The actor made a small screen appearance on the controversial Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. While Namitha initially found favour with fans, her tiff with Oviya eroded her popularity and she exited the house after five weeks.

On the work front, Namitha is currently part of Pottu which is expected to release soon. Apart from Namitha, the film also stars Bharath, Ineya and Srushti Dange. According to reports, Namita will be seen as a powerful antagonist, who is into witchcraft.

