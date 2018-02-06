Nagarjuna to star in Dhanush’s second directorial?

Nagarajuna, who has earlier acted in Tamil films like Ratchagan and Payanam, was last seen in the Tamil version of Oppiri Nagarajuna, who has earlier acted in Tamil films like Ratchagan and Payanam, was last seen in the Tamil version of Oppiri

Recently, Dhanush announced his second directorial venture which will be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films. In the announcement, Dhanush had also said that he would be playing the lead role himself. But now the grapevine is that the VIP actor is most likely to be joined by Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna. It is also said that Chiranjeevi was in talks as well but Nagarjuna might be the one to come on board. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Nagarajuna, who has earlier acted in Tamil films like Ratchagan and Payanam, was last seen in the Tamil version of Oppiri, named Thozha. He shared the screen with Kaarthi in the film that was received warmly at the box office. If things work out, Nagarjuna might have some good news for his fans in Tamil.

The film is likely to go on floor in August after Dhanush completes his acting commitments. The actor is currently shooting for Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2 in Tenkasi. While Sai Pallavi plays the female lead, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is playing the villain in the film. Apart from Maari 2, Dhanush also has the much awaited Ennai Noki Paayum Thota with Gautham Vasudev Menon. The long-in-the-making project is expected to hit the screens soon. Dhanush also has another biggie, Vada Chennai, in the pipeline. Directed by Vetrimaran, the film has an ensemble of known faces including Andrea Jeremiah and Aishwarya Rajesh.

