Nadigar Sangam protest: Ajith to take part, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay may also attend

Tamil film celebrities to protest over Jallikattu ban Tamil film celebrities to protest over Jallikattu ban

The protests in Tamil Nadu over Jallikattu ban are showing no sign of slowing down. Even as the crowd at Marina Beach, which has become the epicentre of the protest, is swelling with people, many other organisations have also declared protest demanding lifting of ban on Jallikattu.

The South Indian Artistes Association, popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, will observe dawn-to-dusksilinet protest in Chennai on Friday. It has been confirmed that Thala Ajith will be joining the protest to show his support for the pro-Jallikattu supporters. Ajith is notoriously famous for avoiding public functions and events related to the film industry. He maintains a low-profile when it comes to commenting on social issues. In about three years, he has participated in events organised by the Nadigar Sangam twice — he attended the protest against the alleged genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka and an event held to mark the Indian cinema centenary.

Read | Jallikattu: From Vijay to Suriya, Kollywood unites against PETA

Almost all the leading actors, directors, music composers and other well-known names in the Tamil film industry have already voiced their support for lifting the ban on the traditional bullfighting sport. Ajith so far has not put out any statement on the matter. However, he has now made his stand known by extending his support to the Nadigar Sangam protest.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has also announced that he will fast on Friday in support of Jallikattu. “I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of Tamilnadu!,” he posted on Twitter.

I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of

Tamilnadu! — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 19, 2017

Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vijay, Vikram and Nayanthara among others have already issued strong statements supporting Jallikattu. They are also expected to be in attendance at Friday’s protest.

No film shooting will take place on Friday and all theatres will remain closed from dawn-to-dusk as part of the agitation. New movie and audio releases have also been postponed in support of Jallikattu.

Actor Suriya has called off his plans to promote his forthcoming film Singam 3, which is set to hit the screens on January 26, to express solidarity with pro-Jallikattu protesters.

Actor Simbu has also withdrawn his protest to avoid drawing the media attention from Marina Beach protesters.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd