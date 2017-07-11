Naan Aanaiyittaal: Rana Daggubati says his next Tamil film is very special

Rana Daggubatii’s next Tamil film titled Naan Aanaiyittaal Rana Daggubatii’s next Tamil film titled Naan Aanaiyittaal

Actor Rana Daggubati is quite excited about his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Manthri in Telugu, given that its trailer and the teaser have created a good buzz among the movie goers. Recently the actor announced the title of the film’s Tamil version – Naan Aanaiyittaal, which is taken from a classic Tamil song featuring legendary actor MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

Rana has revealed the reason as to why the upcoming film is special to him. “The Tamil film title is inspired by a super hit song from the timeless matinee-idol and charismatic leader MGR’s blockbuster film Enga Veettu Pillai, a remake of ‘Ramudu Bheemudu’ the first movie produced by my grandfather, movie mogul D. Rama Naidu in 1964,” he said.

“It’s a very special film for me as it brings memoirs of two of the greatest icons of the film industry who continue to inspire me,” he added.

The makers of the upcoming political thriller have expressed confidence that Naan Aanaiyittaal will strike a chord with the Tamil film audience due to its “strong mass appeal.” Meanwhile, Rana is a popular face among the Tamil film buffs as he has acted in a few Tamil projects. Recently, he enthralled the Tamil audience with his evil avatar of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Naan Aanayittal has a huge star cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Nassar, Navadeep and Ashutosh Rana. The film, which is directed by Teja, is majorly shot in the beautiful locales of Karaikudi and in other parts of South India.

The film is produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments. Anup Ruben has composed the music for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd