Naachiyar first look: Suriya unveils Jyothika’s never-seen-before avatar, see pics

After days of speculations, actor Suriya confirmed Jyothika’s new project with ace filmmaker Bala by sharing the first look posters of the film. The film has been titled Naachiyar and Jyothika sports a never-seen-before avatar in the posters.

Jyothika, before she took a professional sabbatical following her marriage to Suriya, was known for her bubbly and charming onscreen performances. In the poster of her upcoming film, she sports a tough demeanour as she is seemingly preparing for a fight.

“Jo you’re always blessed and deserve the best!! Can’t be more happier to tweet First Look of Bala Anna’s #Naachiaar #Jyotika #DirectorBala,” Suriya tweeted while unveiling the first look poster.

Bala was among the directors who shaped Suriya’s successful acting career. His 2001 film Nandha gave Suriya his first major solo hit at the box office and garnered critical acclaim for his performance too. And the director’s 2003 film Pithamagan is another landmark in the actor’s career. The two-time National Award-winning director is one of the finest storytellers in the Tamil film industry.

Music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash, who is playing the male lead in the film, also shared a poster revealing his look. “A Bala film, An Ilayaraja musical … happy to be a part of #Naachiyar … #jyothika (sic),” he posted on his Twitter page.

Naachiyar will be jointly bankrolled by Bala’s home production banner B Studios along with EON Studios. Jyothika is currently finishing up her upcoming film Magalir Mattum, which is bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. After its completion, she will start shooting for the Bala directional.

Prakash, meanwhile, is on a roll in the Tamil film industry as he is currently shooting for multiple films such as Adangathey, 4G and Ayngaran. He has previously scored music for Bala’s Paradesi, which was set in the period of British Raj. He will mark his first collaboration as an actor with Bala with Naachiyar.

