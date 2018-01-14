Naachiyaar trailer: A ruthless Jyothika stars in this trademark Bala film

Jyothika in a still from the trailer Jyothika in a still from the trailer

Director Bala’s style of filmmaking is unique. His films are known to have raw, unhampered violence with some gut wrenching emotion that is bound to haunt you long after the film ends. By the looks of Naachiyaar’s trailer, the filmmaker’s upcoming film has all of his trademarks in place except that now the protagonist is a woman. Bala’s women have been uniquely strong characters, maybe with the exception of Sethu.

The racily cut trailer has Jyothika playing a ruthless police officer. “Nee police a illa professional rowdy ah?,” asks the voiceover. It is tough to not get reminded of Vikram in Saamy who proclaims “Naan Police illa porukki”. Except this time, it is a woman who is the savage. Naachiyaar which translates to woman might well be Bala’s version of a woman centric-film. Ilaiyaraaja’s music adds more excitement to the mix.

Music composer turned actor GV Prakash Kumar has a trademark Bala character — the naive village buffoon. He fits into the part quite well; there is a love story as well. While the story line seems apparent, you can never expect cliches when it is Bala calling the shots. Bala’s films aren’t for the weak-hearted and there is a cursory warning for it in the trailer as well. Get ready for violence and emotions that literally rips your heart out.

Naachiyaar sees the award-winning film director collaborate with Jyothika and GV Prakash Kumar for the first time. The film is touted to hit the screens of February 9.

