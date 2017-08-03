Naachiyaar motion poster: Jyothika is Bala’s angry young lady, watch video

Jyothika’s Naachiyaar motion poster is out Jyothika’s Naachiyaar motion poster is out

The motion poster of Jyothika’s upcoming film Naachiyaar was unveiled by Suriya on Thursday. The promo video introduces all the key characters of the film. However, it is easily Jyothika who captures the attention of the viewers as an angry young lady.

While announcing the project earlier, the filmmakers had unveiled a couple of first look posters hinting that Jyothika will be seen doing a lot of action. And the latest motion poster video just confirms it.

Naachiyaar is directed by filmmaker Bala, who was instrumental in establishing Jyothika’s star husband Suriya as a bankable actor in Tamil cinema. “From Nandhaa to #Naachiyaar blessed to be a part of #Bala Anna’s journey!!,” posted Suriya on his Twitter page, while sharing the motion poster.

Bala’s 2001 film Nandha gave Suriya his first major solo hit at the box office and garnered critical acclaim for his performance too. And the director’s 2003 film Pithamagan is another landmark in the actor’s career. The two-time National Award-winning director is one of the finest storytellers in the Tamil film industry.

Naachiyaar marks Jyothika’s maiden collaboration with Bala. In the film, she is said to be playing a dynamic police officer, while music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash will be playing a key role of a criminal. But, going by the posters, Jyothika and Prakash seemed to be on the same team.

Naachiyaar also marks music maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s fifth collaboration with Bala. The shooting of the film was wrapped up recently. It is jointly bankrolled by Bala’s home production banner B Studios along with EON Studios.

Jyothika is also awaiting the release of her much-awaited film Magalir Mattum. The film was expected to hit the screens on August 11. However, reportedly the makers have postponed the release to September.

