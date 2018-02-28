My company will handle it: Kamal Haasan on Gautami’s unpaid salary allegations

Kamal Haasan responds Gautami’s allegations Kamal Haasan responds Gautami’s allegations

Actor Kamal Haasan briefly addressed the media upon returning to Chennai from Mumbai, where he had gone to give his condolence to Boney Kapoor’s family over Sridevi’s untimely death. He shared quick thoughts on several current issues in Tamil Nadu politics during which he was also asked to comment on Gautami’s recent allegations against his production house.

“She is right (about not being in contact since parting ways),” said Kamal. “My company (Raaj Kamal Films International) will handle it if there is some issue (of non-payment).”

Gautami in a blog last week had alleged that Raaj Kamal Films International owes her money for her work as costume designer for films such as Vishwaroopam and Dasavathaaram. The production house immediately reacted demanding proof of her allegations. It reportedly said if Gautami produces proof, the unpaid dues would be settled.

The next day she wrote another blog titled ‘Proof and Judgements’, “I was forced to make this statement at this time because of the extent of speculation about my “allegiance & support” coming from all sides. I expected nothing from anyone, least of all pending salaries from a company that I had worked for in a professional capacity,” she wrote.

Further, she also added that she was not the kind of person who makes allegations without proof. “And to all of those people who were so quick to judge me – you have known me for 30 years and I have never been one to throw my words around. When I say something about anyone, I do not speak without reason. And I do not speak without proof.”

Kamal and Gautami ended their 13-year-long live-in relationship in 2016. While Gautami had been forthcoming in discussing her failed relationship, Kamal has been keeping his lips sealed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd