Music director S S Thaman roped in for Vikram-Sai Pallavi’s next

Popular music director S S Thaman has been roped in to compose music for Chiyaan Vikram and Sai Pallavi’s next yet-to-be-titled flick. Thaman has been a top pick for south film industries as the composer is already working with Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan in his next and in Nagarjuna’s horror flick, Raju Gari Gadi 2.

Under Vijay Chander’s direction, Vikram’s next features Sai Pallavi. The actor shot to fame with her performance in Malayalam film Premam, in which she played the role of a young and charming teacher called Malare. Pallavi is also paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Kali. The Vikram-starrer will mark her debut in Tamil as a lead female actor. However, the official announcement of her inclusion in the star cast is expected to be made soon, along with the details of the remaining cast and crew.

Meanwhile, the reports suggested that the film, which will go on the floors in January, will be completed in a single schedule, with 45-50 days of shooting. The buzz is that the film is an actioner set in north Chennai. Vikram will sport a new look for the film. The actor delivered one of Kollywood’s biggest box office blockbusters this year, Iru Mugan. The untitled film will be directed by Vijay, who made his directorial debut last year with Vaalu starring Simbu and it will be produced under SFF banner.

Besides Vijay’s film, Vikram has also given a nod to a few exciting new projects, including director Hari’s sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Saamy. The film will retain the main star cast from the original, including Trisha. And the actor has also been tapped for director Gautham Menon’s much-delayed project Dhruva Natchathiram.

