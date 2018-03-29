MS Dhoni channels Rajinikanth in Chennai Super Kings’ version of Kaala teaser

Starring Harbhajan, Vijay, Dwayne Bravo and of course, MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings’ version of Kaala teaser is crazy even with its patchy editing. Starring Harbhajan, Vijay, Dwayne Bravo and of course, MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings’ version of Kaala teaser is crazy even with its patchy editing.

After two years, Chennai is witnessing Indian Premier League fever again as the home team Chennai Super Kings returns to action after their ban. Even as the yellow fever is already gripping the city, a parody of the Kaala teaser featuring CSK players has been doing the rounds. Starring Harbhajan, Vijay, Dwayne Bravo and of course, MS Dhoni, the video is crazy even with its patchy editing. It begins with Harabhajan Singh saying “Kaala, Kaisa naam hai yeh?” and ends with MS Dhoni saying “Kya rey, Setting ah?”, the most popular line from the teaser. Intercut with Rajinikanth’s slow-motion walk and action sequences, this is a superstar welcome to the yellow army. However, it was a tad disappointing to see Harbhajan, who broke the internet with his Tamil tweets, mouth a Hindi line. Bhajji had earlier tweeted a Rajini dialogue, expressing his happiness on playing for Chennai. The tweet, as expected, went viral.

Watch MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings’ version of Rajinikanth starrer Kaala teaser:

The excitement in Chennai is already tangible as it gets to witness live cricketing action after a while. In a surprising and welcoming gesture, many turned up at the M A Chidambaram Stadium to see the team practice.

Watch Rajinikanth starrer Kaala trailer also:

Produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films and Lyca Productions, Kaala is helmed by Pa Ranjith. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features a bevy of stars including Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Pankaj Tripathi among others. The music has been scored by Santhosh Narayan. Kaala is expected to hit the screens on April 27.

