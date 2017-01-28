Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva trailer: Raghava Lawrence fights like a possessed man. Watch video

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva trailer is out Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva trailer is out

The title used for Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming commercial film, Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, is actually a famous punchline from his hit movie Kanchana 2. But the actor seems to have involved so much in the Kanchana series, that he has seemingly carried the same state of mind while doing the cop film, Motta Shiva Ketta too. He is possessed yet again, but in a different manner.

His popular horror-comedy franchise Kanchana follows a fixed template with a leading man, who is terrified by the thought of ghosts. However, usually, ghosts in these films are good, and humans are evil. And the hero lets the supernatural entity to use his body to seek revenge.

The trailer of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva was released and we see Lawrence, besides dancing and trying to improvise on superstar Rajinikanth’s popular one-liners, acting and fighting like a man possessed and breaking bones like a popsicle stick.

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is deeply formulaic aimed at establishing Lawrence as an action hero. In the film, he plays a no-nonsense cop, who is up against a thug played by Ashutosh Rana. Nikki Galrani plays the female lead, while Sathyaraj and Kovai Sarala form the supporting cast, among others. The film is the official Tamil remake of 2015 Telugu movie Pataas, which had Kalyan Ram in the lead role and was directed by then debutant Anil Ravipudi.

“Now it’s time for Tamil PATAS #mottasivakettasiva …all the best to @offl_Lawrence.. nd team..,” Anil tweeted reacting to the trailer.

The Tamil remake is written and directed by Sai Ramani and is bankrolled by RB Choudary. It has music by debutant Amresh Ganesh and It is expected to hit the screens in the second week of February.

