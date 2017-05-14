Mother’s Day: Temple for mothers to emotional messages, Kollywood marks the day with gratitude and love. See photos

Kollywood celebrities share special messages on the Mother’s Day. Kollywood celebrities share special messages on the Mother’s Day.

Celebrities of Tamil cinema marked the Mother’s Day on Sunday by expressing their love and gratitude for their mothers, who continue to remain a driving force in their super successful lives. It is a normal trend for celebrities to name their charity foundation or business after their mothers. But, actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has upped the ante in expressing his love for his mother.

Raghava has built a temple for his mother Kanmani in Ambattur, which will be unveiled by stunt choreographer Super Subbarayan on the occasion of the Mother’s Day. It is worth noting that Raghava began his journey in the film industry as an assistant to Subbarayan. “This temple is not just a temple for my mother but it is a dedication to all mothers living on this Earth, So bring your Mothers along,” Raghava said in a Facebook post. He also revealed that it was his dream to build a temple for his mother while she is alive. The temple has the statue of his mother which is made in Rajasthan. The actor will also be giving away 1000 sarees to female senior citizens, besides doing other charity works for women in the farmer’s families.

Other celebrities also celebrated the special day with special message for their mothers. “#HappyMothersDay my darling amma !!! Nothing without you !!! I adore, admire, look up to, depend on & love u to the moon and back (sic),” posted Soundarya Rajnikanth while sharing some old pictures of her mother Latha Rajinikanth from her personal collection.

“To #Rebirth #ExtarordinarySacrifices #UnconditionalLove n more. #happymothersday to all the untiring beautiful mothers out there! (sic),” Aishwarya Rajinikanth wrote on her Twitter page while sharing a picture of herself with her mother.

“To the world you are a MOTHER but to your family you are the WORLD #happymothersday to all the wonderful mothers out there!!!,” tweeted director Venkat Prabhu.

“Everyday is Mothers Day (sic) The good…the bad…the ugly….#forever,” said Trisha in a tweet.

My Dheivam😇

even my heart doesn’t know how much I love her❤️ My greatest strength&blessing💞 My Love😍even before I was born💗

Young director Vignesh Shivan shared a couple of emotional posts too. “My Dheivam even my heart doesn’t know how much I love her My greatest strength&blessing My Love even before I was born MeenaKumari (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

