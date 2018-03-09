More chaos in Kollywood, theatre groups announce strike from March 16

It looks like it might take longer for newer films to hit the screens. It looks like it might take longer for newer films to hit the screens.

It has been two weeks sans new releases in Tamil Nadu with the verdict still out on when the Tamil Film Producers Council will end their strike against Digital Service Providers. In this situation, the theatre owners have announced that they will go on a strike against the government from March 16 if their demands are not met.

After a meeting on Thursday in Chennai, the theatre owners have asked for a government order eradicating the 8% LBET tax. Apart from this, they have also asked for flexibility to reduce the number of seats, increase the Theatre Maintenance Charges (Rs 5 for AC theatres and Rs 3 for non-AC screens) and extend the licence renewal period to three years (from one year). The theatre owners have stated that they will strike from March 16, if a clear government order is not issued by then. They have also clarified that there are no qualms with the TFPC and the bone of contention is only with the government. Theatre owners allege that the government has to issue the orders based on previous agreements. They have also planned to meet the minister for the same.

There have been no new releases for the past two weeks and now with the latest announcement, it looks like it might take longer for newer films to hit the screens. Several films such as Tovino Thomas-Pia Bajpai’s Abhiyum Anuvum, Sarjun-Sathyaraj-Varalakshmi’s Echcharikai Idhu Manithargal Nadamadum Idam, Sai Pallavi’s Karu etc might be affected due to the strike.

