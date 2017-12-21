Mohini trailer: Trisha Krishnan is quite the stunt queen in this horror flick

Trisha Krishnan starer Mohini trailer is out. Trisha Krishnan starer Mohini trailer is out.

Trisha Krishnan who has for years been the demure and pretty girl-next-door has now taken an action avatar in her upcoming flick Mohini. The trailer of the film which was unveiled on Thursday by the makers has Trisha land several punches and kicks. Starring opposite Jackky Bhagnani, the story looks like a revenge story where Trisha gets possessed to get justice. Interestingly, Trisha has been missing in action in 2017 as the release of her projects such as Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai 2 were pushed for better release dates. While it is not clear when Mohini will release, but her action avatar would be a good way to be back on the big screen.

Helmed by Madhesh, a protege of Shankar, Trisha is said to have used prosthetic make-up for the first time for Mohini. The film has been shot mostly in London with schedules in Mexico and Thailand. The Thames river and London Piccadily circus are some of the known backdrops. The team who was responsible for the VFX of Harry Potter movies is said to have been roped in for the special effects.

Watch Trisha Krishnan starrer Mohini trailer here:

Trisha who recently completed 15 years in the industry has her hands full with several projects in the pipeline. Apart from the yet to be released Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai 2, the actress is part of Vijay Sethupathi’s 96, bilingual 1818 and the remake of Anushka Sharma’s NH 10. The actress is also making her Mollywood debut with Nivin Pauly in Hey Jude.

