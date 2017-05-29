Model-filmmaker Gaanam Nair goes missing in Chennai, family seeks public help to find her

Chennai model Gaanam Nair goes missing Chennai model Gaanam Nair goes missing

The social media has been flooded with posts about a missing model in Chennai for the last few days. Gaanam Nair is a Chennai-based model and went missing on the morning of May 26, when she left for her work from her home in Virugambakkam. She was on her way to the office on her two-wheeler but she did not make it to her destination. The same day her mobile phone was also switched off. Her relatives have filed a missing persons’ case at KK Nagar police.

Even after four days, the police seems to be clueless about Gaanam’s whereabouts. According to reports, the police are probing the case from all possible angles, including conflict within the family. Gaanam’s parents live in Delhi, while she stays with her cousins in Chennai. The investigating officers are also examining CCTV footage and her Facebook account for clues. They have also alleged that Gaanam did not take the usual route to her office the day she disappeared.

“There were no problems at home. She has been with us from when she was 10 years old. She works in a salon in Nungambakkam as the marketing manager now. She always left the house at 11 am,” Gaanam’s 19-year-old cousin Priyanka told The News Minute.

Chennai Model Ganam Nair Missing http://t.co/SFmaN7biH8 — KANNAN.M (@kannananimator) May 28, 2017

Gaanam has reportedly directed several short and ad films and was also working with a modelling agency, located in Chennai’s Kilpauk. Gaanam also known as Jikki Padhoo had directed a music video titled Déjà vu. The relatives said they have also been calling and visiting hospitals in the city, just in case if she was involved in an accident. Her friends and family are expressing their concerns on social media as they are circulating her pictures and details hoping to land a clue about her whereabouts.

