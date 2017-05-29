Missing Chennai model Gaanam Nair returns, said to be depressed

Chennai model Gaanam Nair returns home Chennai model Gaanam Nair returns home

After sparking an online campaign in her name, Chennai-based model Gaanam Nair returned home on Monday. Gaanam is reportedly suffering from depression and is going through some relationship issues.

After she went missing, her relatives had filed a missing persons’ case at KK Nagar police. “She was reportedly in depression. We are investigating,” an unidentified investigator of the case told NDTV. “We understand she had marriage related issues with her family and had some health issues as well.”

Gaanam is a known face in showbiz in Chennai and her friends and family had started an online campaign circulating her picture and details on social media seeking for a clue that leads to finding her whereabouts. About 900 tweets referring to her case were posted on the micro-blogging site in the last 24 hours, said media reports.

Even actors like Aishwarya Rajesh had expressed concerns when Gaanam was missing. “Pls share this an help finding her .. I know her personally she is really bold girl … hope she is found soon ..,” she wrote on her Twitter page.

“#Gaanam Nair is bak home safe Thank u all for sharing,” she tweeted again following Gaanam’s return.

Gaanam had gone missing on Friday, she left her home in Virugambakkam on her two-wheeler but she did not make it to her destination. The same day her mobile phone was also switched off. Her parents live in Delhi, while she stays with her cousins in Chennai.

#Gaanam Nair is bak home safe Thank u all for sharing 🙏🙏🙏 — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) May 29, 2017

Gaanam has reportedly directed several short and ad films and was also working as a model with an advertising agency, located in Chennai’s Kalpakkam. Gaanam also know as Jikki Padhoo had directed a music video titled Déjà vu.

