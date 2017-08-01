Meyaadha Maan teaser: Vaibhav is ‘Idhayam Murali’ in this fun rom-com

Actor Dhanush shared the Meyaadha Maan teaser on his Twitter page. Actor Dhanush shared the Meyaadha Maan teaser on his Twitter page.

The teaser of Meyaadha Maan, the first production from Kartik Subburaj’s Stone Bench Films, was released by actor Dhanush on Monday. The film stars Vaibhav and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles and has music composed by Pradeep Kumar and Santhosh Narayanan.

Vaibhav plays a street stage performer who sings kuthu songs. Interestingly, Vaibhav’s character is named Idhayam Murali and that efficiently conveys what the movie is about. If you have followed Tamil Cinema closely at any point in the 90s, then you know who Idhayam Murali is. (For the uninitiated, Idhayam is a movie about a man who falls in love with a woman but does not express the same throughout the movie. In fact, the reference is so popular that ‘one-side lovers’ who struggle to express their love are called ‘Idhayam Murali’.)

But unlike the tear-jerker, Meyadha Maan looks like a fun film with plenty of rustic kuthu music and wry humour.

Vaibhav, last seen in the recently released Nibunan, will share screen space with TV actor Priya Bhavani Shankar who is debuting as a heroine. She is well known for her role in the Tamil soap Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai. The movie is directed by Rathna Kumar. The first look of the movie was launched by director Linguswamy and actor SJ Suryah.

Stone Bench Films is also producing Mercury, a film directed by Karthik starring SJ Suryah. Karthik is one of Kollywood’s promising young directors who garnered both commercial and critical acclaim for Pizza, Jigarthanda and Iraivi.

