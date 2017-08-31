Mersal: Vijay is an incredible actor and awesome magician, says Gogo Requiem

Gogo Requiem trained Vijay in magic tricks for Mersal Gogo Requiem trained Vijay in magic tricks for Mersal

Magician Gogo Requiem has been receiving a lot of love and support from the fans of Ilayathalapathy Vijay. So much so that he is overwhelmed. In a video message, he appreciated his new-found popularity among Indian fans, while heaping praises on Vijay and director Atlee.

“Thank you guys for this huge honour. In the last 24 hours, I can’t believe the amount love shown to me on my Twitter, my Instagram, and my Facebook. I mean I am bombed. Thank you so much, but I don’t deserve this. I am just an ordinary guy. I had the pleasure to work with Mr. Joseph Vijay in May when the part of the movie was shooted in Macedonia, Skopje,” he said.

He seems to have got the attention of fans after he shared a picture of himself posing with Vijay on his Twitter page. “Joseph Vijay…one of the most popular actors from India/Tamil. I had a huge honor to work with him in may 2017 on the new upcoming movie,” he captioned it.

Gogo said that two other magicians have trained Vijay for the film. “I can’t reveal much about the film for now. In a couple of months, you will be able to see the full movie, and I guarantee that Mr. Vijay is an incredible actor and an awesome magician also. I wasn’t the only one; there were two other guys too, Donney Bennet and Raman Sharma. They were also involved in the process along with 70-80 people from India who were all helping in the making of the movie in Macedonia,” he added.

Magicians Raman Sharma has said that Atlee approached him after watching one of his “death-defying” tricks on the internet. “@actorvijay was truly a delight to work with you. An extremely hard worker and an amazing human being. Thank you @Hemarukmani1. #mersal,” Raman tweeted.

Going by the statements made by the magicians, it looks like it will be a treat for the fans to watch the film.

Mersal is currently in the post-production stage and is gearing up for a grand release in October during Diwali. The film is Atlee’s second consecutive directorial outing with Vijay after last year’s Their, which was a big hit at the box office.

The film has a huge star cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the music, while Sri Thenandal Films have bankrolled the project.

