Watch Mersal teaser: Vijay is back with a magical bang

Mersal movie teaser: Vijay looks classy and rooted in this film. Mersal movie teaser: Vijay looks classy and rooted in this film.

Mersal means to be stunned by a beauty of something or someone, and we have to say that after watching the teaser of Vijay’s upcoming film, well the title is most appropriate. He plays three different roles and the teaser highlights two of them with stark differences in looks, attitude and landscape. From international opera house, where one of the magician performs for a crowd to the rural stage with people crowding to see their local hero perform, the teaser is accentuated with differences.

One has to appreciate the dialogue that is featured in the trailer, which uttered by Ilayathalapathy Vijay renders audience speechless with the intensity with which it is said. The dialogue is, “Nee Pattra Vaitha Neruppu ondru, pattri eriya unnai ketkum. Nee Vidhaita vinai ellam, unnai arruka kaathirukkum.” It means, ‘the fire that you set will seek for you to be on fire, the karma that you have sowed is waiting to slice you.’

The female leads are absent from the teaser, and we wish we could have gotten a sneak peek into their looks and characters as well.

AR Rahman’s background score is surely going to give this film an extra oomph factor. The film is slated to release for Diwali, and we cannot wait to see Vijay light of the screen up with his magical presence.

The movie is bankrolled by Thenandal Films, and also stars SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu and Kovai Sarala. Interestingly, it looks like K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who is the man behind the screenplay for the box office success Baahubali series has also contributed to this film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd