Mersal song teaser: Vijay’s Aalaporaan Thamizhan is all about Tamil pride, watch video

Aalaporaan Thamizhan song teaser from Vijay’s Mersal is out Aalaporaan Thamizhan song teaser from Vijay’s Mersal is out

A few hours ahead of the release of the first single from Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Mersal was released to give the glimpse of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s composition for the film. The song titled Aalaporaan Thamizhan is all about Tamil and unity.

The song is penned by Vivek and is sung by Kailash Kher, Sathya Prakash, Deepak, Pooja AV. The full song will be available music streaming platforms on Thursday from 5 PM.

In Mersal, Vijay plays a triple role in the film. He will be seen as a villager and a magician. While the third role is still kept under the wraps. It will be for the first time he will be playing three different roles in a film in his career.

The film is currently in the post-production stage. While the majority of the shooting has been completed, there is only a song remaining to be shot. The filming of the song will begin soon.

Atlee has pulled off a casting coup of sorts as he has roped in stars like Nithya Menon, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala and Vadivelu among others for the film. He has also put together a sound technical crew including Rahman, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Ruben, production designer T Muthuraj. The big-ticket film is produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd