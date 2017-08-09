Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan may attend Mersal audio launch

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth may attend Vijay’s Mersal audio launch Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth may attend Vijay’s Mersal audio launch

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Mersal is gearing up to light up the big screens worldwide this Diwali amid huge expectations. The music album of the film is also much-awaited because it has been composed by Oscar winning composer AR Rahman.

The first single from the film titled Aalaporan Tamizhan will be released on Thursday. The song poster hints that it is likely to be pay tribute to recent Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu that made international headlines. The filmmakers, meanwhile, have been carrying out preparations to hold a grand audio release function, which will take place on August 20.

The latest industry buzz regarding the highly-anticipated music release is that titans of Indian cinema Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan may take part in the grand event. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

The industry sources also suggested that the filmmakers have requested Rahman to perform live at the audio event and he is yet to make a final decision on it. If it happens, it will indeed be a great treat for the fans.

Mersal is director Atlee’s second consecutive outing with Vijay. Last year, the actor-director duo delivered Theri, which became a blockbuster at the box office. Mersal has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry ever since it went on the floors earlier this year.

According to reports, there is only a song remaining to be shot after that it’s a wrap for the team. The song is a duet number featuring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Dance master Sherrif will be choreographing the number.

Mersal, which is said to be the costliest film in Vijay’s career, will hit the screens worldwide in October.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd