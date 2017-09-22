Mersal magic: Teaser of Vijay’s film beats Vivegam, sets world record

The teaser of Vijay-Atlee’s Mersal was launched on Thursday. The teaser of Vijay-Atlee’s Mersal was launched on Thursday.

Couple of days back, Thala Ajith’s Vivegam set a world record and became the most liked teaser on YouTube, the first Tamil film to achieve the feat. Now, the teaser of Vijay-starrer Mersal which was released on Thursday has surpassed Vivegam to become the most liked teaser on YouTube. The teaser which was released at 6 pm has garnered a massive 695,000 likes overnight to set the new world record for the most liked film teaser. On the other hand, Vivegam had grossed 599K likes and had surpassed the teaser of Star Wars — The Lost of Jedi. The minute long teaser has some breathtaking visuals with each frame oozing grandeur. It also shows Vijay in his magician avatar and the village headman get-up, keeping the wraps on his alleged third role.

The teaser was launched to coincide with director Atlee’s birthday. The video became viral within minutes of its launch, getting rave responses from all quarters. Mersal is Vijay’s biggest movie yet, produced on a lavish budget. The actor is touted to have essayed a triple role in the movie, making it more exciting for his fans.

Check out the teaser here:

The film also features a star ensemble of Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menon, SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala and Sathyan. The magnum opus is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films. The film has music by the Mozart of Madras AR Rahman. Incidentally, Mersal is also the 100th movie to be financed by the production company. The film is likely to hit the big screens this Diwali.

