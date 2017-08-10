Mersal’s first single Aalaporaan Thamizhan is a perfect tribute to Tamilians

Vijay’s Mersal first song Aalaporaan Thamizhan is out Vijay’s Mersal first song Aalaporaan Thamizhan is out

Aalaporaan Thamizhan, the first single from Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Mersal, was released Thursday on music streaming platforms. The song composed by Mozart of Madras AR Rahman is a perfect folk number with a tinge of classical music that captures the emotions, celebration and pride of Tamils.

The song penned by Vivek pays tribute to the achievements of Tamilians and highlights the principles and convictions that Tamil-speaking population holds dear. The song says Tamilians, who taught valour to everyone, also fought for animal rights referring to historic Jallikattu protest that made international headlines and shook both the state and the central governments.

Aalaporaan Thamizhan will indeed be the new Tamil anthem of sorts among the young population that led the Jallikattu protest.

The posters and the stills of Aalaporaan Thamizhan song promises a visual treat for the audience in the theaters. Singers Kailash Kher, Sathya Prakash, Deepak and Pooja AV have lent their voices to the song.

Mersal, which is directed by Atlee on a lavish budget, is gearing up for a grand release in October this year. The filmmakers have planned a grand audio release function on August 20. The venue and other details of the event are still unclear.

Speculations, however, were rife that the event will be a spectacular one. Reports have it that the filmmakers have even requested Rahman to perform the music album live at the event.

What’s more, reportedly the filmmakers have also invited superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for the music launch. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

