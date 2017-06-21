Mersal first look: Vijay 61 gets a name and a stunning poster. See photo

The title of Vijay 61 helmed by Atlee is Mersal. The title of Vijay 61 helmed by Atlee is Mersal.

On the eve of Thalapathy Vijay’s 43rd birthday, the first look and title of his upcoming film directed by Atlee was released. The film initially referred to as Vijay 61 is titled Mersal, and the look features Vijay in a rural avatar. The also has Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menon and Kajal Aggarwal playing leading ladies. Vijay is expected to play three roles in the film, which has music scored by AR Rahman. This project also happens to be special for the production house Sri Thenandal Films, as it is their 100th project. The film also stars veteran comedienne Kovai Sarala, and SJ Suryah plays a pivotal role in the film too.

According to media reports, the actor is expected to play three roles spanning three different eras, and this look also features the actor in a salt-and-pepper look. He looks all set to be a part of Jallikattu or traditional bull fighting from what can be seen in the background. The title literally means stunned, and it looks like Ilayathalapathy is all set to stun his fans with his next outing. The filmmakers also plan on revealing yet another look at 12 am on the occasion of the lead actor’s birthday. We are excited to see what the team has in store for us.

This will be Atlee and Vijay’s second collaboration after the hit film Theri. When superstar Rajinikanth’s film 2.0 release was postponed to early next year, the production house made use of the opportunity and will be releasing the film during Diwali. There have been lots of rumours and leaks about the film, and the director had requested the fans to not ruin the surprise or believe claims about the title before the official announcement.

