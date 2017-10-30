Mersal box office collection: Vijay’s film continues its dream run

Mersal is Vijay’s 61st film. Mersal is Vijay’s 61st film.

It has more than ten days since Vijay-Atlee’s Mersal released. But, the hype and excitement around the movie isn’t dying anytime soon. Vijay’s 61st film Mersal had a marvelous opening at the box office and has had a dream stint at the cash box breaking several records. With fans opting to watch the movie multiple times, it has now crossed the magical Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. According to media reports, Mersal is the third film to gross Rs 100 crores in one state, behind the Baahubali franchise. The Vijay-Atlee film is also having a fabulous run in Chennai grossing Rs 11 crores in the city by the second weekend, according to a Behindwoods report.

Box office data from overseas centres show that the Mersal bug is not restricted to India. The film has earned Rs 2.42 crore in Australia, Rs 4.51 crore in the United Kingdom, Rs 4.26 crore in Malaysia and Rs 16.88 lakh in New Zealand, according to figures tweeted by industry tracker Taran Adarsh. The next milestone for the film would be to reach the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, a feat that trade pundits are expecting will happen soon.

An old interview of Abirami Ramanathan alleging the Tamil film producers inflate the box office collection of their films to gain free publicity was doing the rounds on the internet. After the video in question was uploaded on a popular YouTube channel, many concluded that Ramanathan was talking about Mersal. It later came to light that it was an old interview that was edited to make the viewers believe the veteran Tamil Nadu distributor was talking about Mersal. The video has been removed from the YouTube channel since.

In an interview to Indiaglitz, Ramanathan had said he was surprised by the box office performance of Mersal, which he said has exceeded all expectations.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd