Mersal becomes the first Tamil film to get its own Twitter emoji

Twitter India has launched an exclusive emoji for actor Vijay’s Mersal making it the first Tamil film to get the same. The microblogging site rolled out the emoji in a tweet on Friday. “Excited to launch the first-ever emoji for a #Tamil movie! Tweet with #Mersal to unlock the special emoji,” they tweeted. Within hours of the launch, the emoji has already gone viral.

Meanwhile, music composer G V Prakash Kumar has also announced that he has sung a song in the film’s album, composed by A R Rahman.

The song titled Mersal Arasan will be the third single from the album after Aalaporan Thamizhan and Neethanae, which was released by the makers on Thursday. “Waiting for #MersalArasan with my voice for thalapathy. #MersalMusicLive #Mersalsong,” he tweeted. Directed by Atlee, Mersal is Vijay’s 61st movie. One of the most awaited movies of the year, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and SJ Suryah.

This is Vijay’s second collaboration with Atlee after Theri which released last year. Mersal is also the 100th movie to be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal films. The magnum opus will see Vijay in three different roles — as a Panchayat head, doctor and magician.

While the film is likely to get an October release, the music album will be launched in a grand event on Sunday. The event will also celebrate Rahman’s 25th year in the world of film music. The maestro’s first movie Roja had released in the year 1992. (With IANS inputs)

