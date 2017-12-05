Mersal, Baahubali 2, Suriya’s TSK dominate Twitter in 2017

Baahubali 2, Mersal created storm in Twitter in 2017 Baahubali 2, Mersal created storm in Twitter in 2017

The year 2017 is the most significant one for the Indian film industry as some of its products scaled new heights worldwide, especially in terms of box office collections. The contribution of South Indian filmmakers flaunting the wealth and talents of Indian cinema to the global audience was significant. Not just at the box office, even on social media south Indian films dominated the discussions this year beating Bollywood films.

On Tuesday, Twitter India revealed the popular hashtags that were highly discussed on the micro-blogging site. Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus Baahubali: The Conclusion has topped the list followed by Baahubali: The Beginning and Vijay’s Mersal.

No surprise in the Baahubali franchise emerging as the most talked-about topic on Twitter. Ever since the first part of the two-part epic released in 2015, the world had been obsessed with the question, “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? The mystery kept the buzz around the film alive for about two years until its release.

According to reports, the Mersal hashtag received more than 1.7 million tweets in just three days. The major reason for the remarkable performance of the film on social media can be attributed to the political controversy that it sparked in the wake of its theatrical release.

Today, we’re taking a lookback at the hashtags, people and moments that got #India talking on Twitter in 2017 Here’s the most Tweeted about hashtags in India this year #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/XCYsyZhjwd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 5, 2017

The BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu took exception to a few scenes and dialogues in the film that made took on the Centre’s pet projects like GST and digitalisation. And they even demanded the filmmakers to mute the dialogues in question that sparked a huge debate on a national level with many alleging that there was a threat to freedom of expression. The film benefited from the controversy both in raking in the moolah at the box office and garnering a wide support among the general public.

One of actor Suriya’s tweet has also been declared the Golden Tweet of 2017. He tweeted the second look of Thaana Serndha Kootam was the most retweeted tweet in India in 2017.

