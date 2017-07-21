Mersal: AR Rahman’s music album for Vijay’s next will get a grand audio release on this date

AR Rahman has scored music for Vijay’s Mersal AR Rahman has scored music for Vijay’s Mersal

Actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay on Friday announced the audio release date of his upcoming film Mersal. The music album of the film will be unveiled at a grand function on August 20. The 61st film of Vijay has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

The filmmakers said the preparations for a grand audio release function are afoot already as it marks the 100th film of the Sri Thenandal Films, the production house that is bankrolling this big-ticket film. Of late, many filmmakers have avoided an expensive star-studded event to mark the celebration of the audio release. In fact, the audio of Vijay’s Bairavaa, which came out earlier this year, released quietly without much fanfare.

Mersal is one of the highly-awaited Tamil films releasing this year. The film is director Atlee’s second consecutive outing with Vijay in the lead role. The actor-director duo last year delivered a blockbuster called Theri. While the film did not impress critics, it managed to become a blockbuster at the box office.

Atlee has also put together a dream team of actors and directors for Mersal. The film has three leading ladies, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. It also has seasoned actors like Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Vadivelu, SJ Suriyah among others in its supporting cast. Vijay will, reportedly, be playing three different roles over different timelines in the film.

On Vijay’s 44th birthday on June 22, the filmmakers released the first look posters of Vijay, revealing the actor’s two different avatars. He plays a villager, a magician and the third role is still under wraps. The first look posters were released to a rousing response from the audience on social media.

Mersal is said to be the costliest film in Vijay’s career. The film will hit the screens worldwide in October, during Diwali.

