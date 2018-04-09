Mercury trailer: Prabhudheva’s walking dead act piques our interest

Mercury will hit screens on April 13. Mercury will hit screens on April 13.

The trailer of director Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming silent thriller Mercury was released on Monday. There are several advantages of doing a silent film. The major one is that it instantly strikes a chord with audiences from different generations. For the millennials, it promises a unique movie watching experience. And it will bring back a sense of nostalgia for the previous generations, who grew up watching non-talkie motion pictures.

Given that it is a thriller with no dialogues, the soundtrack plays an extremely important role in shaping the viewers’ experience of watching Mercury. Going by the trailer, Santhosh Narayanan and sound designer Kunal Rajan seems to have brought their A-game to the project.

Santhosh has composed a complex and chilling soundtrack for Mercury, enhancing the grim choices of Karthik’s colour palette, which are shades of dark blue and green.

Described by Karthik as one of his most ambitious projects, Mercury follows the ordeal five friends, who find themselves in the wrong place, which is occupied by an evil villain played by Prabhudheva.

To say Prabhudheva looks very scary will be an understatement. He looks more like a zombie that has seemingly developed a taste for human flesh. It’s unclear what has happened to Prabhudheva’s character that turned him into a creepy being.

Judging from the earlier teaser, we can assume that the whole horror unfolds at a god forbidden estate, where 84 people had died due to mercury poisoning.

The film also stars Sananth Reddy, Deepak Parmesh, Shashank Puroshotham, Anish Padmanabhan, Indhuja Ravishandran, Gajaraj SP and Ramya Nambeesan in important roles.

