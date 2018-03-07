Mercury teaser: Karthik Subbaraj and Prabhudheva keep us on the edge of our seats

Mercury teaser: Keeping in mind that Karthik’s first film Pizza was a horror film, Mercury looks like an interesting watch. Mercury teaser: Keeping in mind that Karthik’s first film Pizza was a horror film, Mercury looks like an interesting watch.

When you know Karthik Subbaraj is attached to a project, you know it will be worth your time. One of the names who is making avant-garde films part of the main narrative, Karthik makes a comeback silently. His next film Mercury is a silent thriller starring Prabhudeva and the teaser is out. True to its promise, the video teases us at the right points with all the bearings of a good thriller. In fact, the film’s treatment has a few shades of horror as well.

We see the old abandoned warehouse, a creepy looking Prabhudeva and people who are scared out of their wits. But the reason here is more political — it happens in a place when 84 people died of mercury poisoning. Keeping in mind that Karthik’s first film Pizza was a horror film, Mercury looks like an interesting watch.

“When there are no dialogues, it is a challenge not only for the director but for the entire crew. For the actor, dialogues facilitate improvisation at the dubbing stage but with no lines, you can convey things only through your performance and that is a challenge that everybody took sportingly,’’ said Karthik Subbaraj.

Watch teaser of Prabhudheva starrer Mercury here:

On his decision to get Prabhudheva on board, Karthik said, ‘’I like Prabhudheva as an actor. We have seen him more as a choreographer and director lately but I felt he has a lot of untapped potential as an actor as the films he has featured in previously are all about song, dance and comedy. He has never played an antagonist before. When I approached him with the script and said that it didn’t have any songs or even dialogues, he was kicked about it and immediately came on board.’’

Considering that there are no dialogues, the film is all set to have a global release without much hassle. The teaser was launched by four leading stars in South — Dhanush, Nivin Pauly, Rakshit Shetty and Rana Daggubati. The film will hit the screens on April 13, 2018.

