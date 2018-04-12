Five reasons to watch Karthik Subbaraj-Prabhudheva’s Mercury

Prabhudheva starrer Mercury hits the theatres on April 13. Prabhudheva starrer Mercury hits the theatres on April 13.

Karthik Subbaraj’s no-dialogue film Mercury starring Prabhudheva, Sananth, Indhuja is hitting the screens this week. Here are five reasons why we think you should watch the film.

Silent film:

Mercury is a silent film or rather a no-dialogue film. Also, it is the second modern-day no-dialogue film in Indian cinema after Kamal Haasan’s Pesum Padam. Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that there is a convincing reason behind not having dialogues. You don’t have to worry about whether the film is playing with subtitles for once!

Karthik Subbaraj:

One of the most promising young directors on the block, Karthik Subbaraj has an enviable track record. After making an impressive debut with Pizza, he backed it with the smashing hit Jigarthanda. Even though his third film Iraivi didn’t receive the same amount of applause, it polarised the audience into two extreme sects. You either love it or hate it. Karthik’s films are always interesting and when he helms a silent film, that’s enough reason to catch it on the big screen.

Prabhudheva and supporting cast:

From the teaser and trailer, Prabhudheva’s look and character show him in an avatar we have never seen before. With a walking dead effect, Prabhudheva’s role is supposed to be the highlight of the film. Apart from him, the film also has a good supporting cast with Sananth and Indhuja. As the film has no-dialogues, the performances should be more accentuated.

Mercury poisoning:

The film suggestively titled Mercury is loosely based on the struggle of the workers in Kodaikanal who were affected by Mercury poisoning. Films which are generally based on a social issue tend to be dialogue-heavy. But as we already know there is going to be none of that. The film is said to be incident-based. How exactly is the film going to address the issue?

Sound and music:

While the film has no songs, music and sound will play an important role. Santhosh Narayanan, whose association with Karthik Subbaraj has given quite a few gems, is in charge of the music. Sound designer Kunal Nayar who has worked earlier in films like Ghajini, Race to Witch Mountain and has Vishwaroopam 2 in the pipeline.

Watch Kartik Subbaraj speak about Mercury:

