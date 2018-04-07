Mercury: Karthik Subbaraj faces heat in Kollywood for sticking to April release date

Karthik Subbaraj’s silent film Mercury to release on April 13. Karthik Subbaraj’s silent film Mercury to release on April 13.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has come under a lot of pressure from the industry for standing by his decision to release his upcoming silent film, Mercury, on April 13 as announced earlier. This has reportedly earned him a lot of criticism from the filmmakers, who have withheld the releases of their upcoming films in support of the ongoing strike in Kollywood.

Expressing his solidarity with the strike sponsored by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC), he said he was postponing the release of Mercury trailer.

“With utmost respect to the protests and band, we are postponing the trailer release of Mercury that was supposed to happen today. However, this being a silent film having a huge release globally on April 13. And cinema being bread winning profession for hundreds of our team members who has put in their sweat and blood into this film, we’re in a situation to move on to the release of the film. Hence the trailer will be released in a day or two. Looking forward for your support as always (sic),” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Thursday.

He also added that other language versions of the film, including, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, will be hitting the screens worldwide on the announced date, while the Tamil version won’t be released until the strike is called off by the Tamil film industry.

“To clarify certain confusions…#Mercury team including me, the director, all the cast, crew, and producers have been honestly supporting the TNFPC strike going on and we have already decided to not release the Tamil version of our film in TN until the strike is over…We too like thousands of film industry workers are hoping for a fruitful solution to all our problems (sic),” he said in another statement.

Producer V Hitesh Jhabak, whose upcoming film Tik Tik Tik, has been put on hold indefinitely due to the strike, reacted sharply to Karthik’s statement. “Karthik, even we put our sweat and blood into our films and we don’t make films with crew of ten people. We too have hundreds of them working and as u say it’s a silent movie, can I mute the film as it’s got sub titles and release. If we have come as united producers plight we need to stand togetherness also, rest it’s up to u. By the way my film is budgeted three times than ur film and it’s made with money not with air and water (sic),” he said.

According to media reports, a majority of the producers are upset with Karthik for going ahead with Mercury release.

For over a month, the Tamil film industry has been on a total shutdown due to the dispute between producers and digital service providers over the issue of Virtual Print Fee. The council has also banned the release of any new Tamil films or shooting the upcoming ones until the all its demands are met.

