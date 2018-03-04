Mehreen Pirzada roped in for Vijay Devarkonda’s debut Tamil film

The shooting for Mehreen Pirzada and Vijay Devarkonda’s film will begin on Monday. The shooting for Mehreen Pirzada and Vijay Devarkonda’s film will begin on Monday.

Actor Vijay Devarkonda who dazzled everyone with his performance in the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy is making his debut in Tamil. The makers have now confirmed that Mahanubhavudu fame Mehreen Pirzada will star opposite the handsome star. The film will be helmed by Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan and Arima Nambi fame. The untitled project is produced by Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. Confirming the same, the makers tweeted that the shooting for the project will begin on Monday. “We are glad to inform that our production no: 14 starring @TheDeverakonda & @Mehreenpirzada directed by @anandshank will go on floors from tomorrow with a Pooja at Hyderabad!, said a tweet from Studio Green’s official handle.

Talking about the project, Mehreen has said that she was blessed to be part of the film. “Happy to announce my next project with the one and only @TheDeverakonda #blessed #studiogreen #Tamil,” she tweeted. The film is touted to be a rom-com with Nasser and Sathyaraj playing supporting roles. The film’s shooting will be kickstarted at Hyderabad. Mehreen was last seen in Sundeep Kishan’s Nenjil Thunivirundhal directed by Suseenthiran. After the film faced negative reviews, it was re-edited where Mehreen’s portions were cut out. Director Suseenthiran also apologised to Mehreen for the same in a public statement.

We are glad to inform that our production no: 14 starring @TheDeverakonda & @Mehreenpirzada directed by @anandshank will go on floors from tomorrow with a Pooja at Hyderabad! Veteran actors Nasser sir & Sathyaraj sir are also part of the film. pic.twitter.com/K6JhFg9YDT — Studiogreen (@StudioGreen2) March 4, 2018

Ever since Arjun Reddy became a hit, Vijay Devarkonda became the toast of the town. There were also speculation that the actor was flooded with projects which included a Mani Ratnam film that he had rejected due to several reasons.

