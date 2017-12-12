MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) trailer: Nani, Sai Pallavi promise an engaging masala entertainer

MCA trailer, starring Nani and Sai Pallavi, has dropped MCA trailer, starring Nani and Sai Pallavi, has dropped

The much-awaited trailer of MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) is out and Tollywood actor Nani’s upcoming Christmas release promises to be a full-fledged ‘masala’ entertainer with the right indigents of love, action, humour, drama and of course a lot of middle class values. And add to it dollops of the charm of Nani and leading lady Sai Pallavi. Director Sriram Venu seems to have whipped up a pleasing seven-course meal for this holiday season.

Judging from the trailer, Nani plays a jobless youngster, who also doubles up as house help for his sister-in-law, played by Bhumika Chawla, who he personally despises very much. And then there is Sai Pallavi, who is in a hurry to marry him for some unknown reasons. And there is a villain, who seems to be after the life of Nani’s sister-in-law. Looks like the villain’s parents never told him never to threaten a man’s family. Boom. Comes an action hero out of Nani. He begins to launch one bad guy after another into the air with each punch and kick. And also gives the villain lessons on the lifestyle of middle-class people.

“We are a middle-class family. We work all year long and like watching films on holidays like Christmas and Sankranthi. We are very happy to be the curtain raisers for the coming holiday season. We hope all the films, including ours, that releases during this holiday season entertain you and become successful,” Nani said on Tuesday at the trailer launch event.

MCA is produced by Dil Raju and has music by composer Devi Sri Prasad. The film will hit the screens on December 21.

