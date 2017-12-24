MCA box office: Nani’s Middle Class Abbayi act earns Rs 27 cr in 3 days

MCA box office report MCA box office report

Going by the first three days box office trends of his latest film MCA (Middle Class Abbayi), Tollywood actor Nani is set to end this year on a happy note. Even though it released along with many other big films, MCA has managed to put a strong performance in the Telugu states.

The Nani-starrer, which has Sai Pallavi as the female lead, took a very good opening on Thursday. It raked in a whopping Rs 15 crore from its worldwide ticket sales on the day one. MCA also gave Nani the biggest opening in his career. It also broke Nani’s previous best opening day collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and earned a gross of Rs 11 crore. Of which Rs 7.71 crore was distributors’ share.

“MCA has maintained an excellent hold at the box office on Saturday. The film got a sensational start, which is being followed by rock-solid performances despite stiff competition,” said trade sources.

Till Saturday, the film has grossed Rs 21 crore in Telugu states. of which Rs 14.16 crore is distributors’ share. The worldwide gross collection of the film is pegged at Rs 27 crore so far.

MCA is Nani’s third release just this year. His previous two films Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori, also become a hit at the box office. The film, which is directed by Sriram Venu, is also the second outing of Sai Pallavi in the Telugu film industry. Her spirited performance in the film has received a unanimous thumbs up from the critics and the audience.

MCA is produced by Dil Raju and has music by composer Devi Sri Prasad.

