Marana Matta song: Fans of Oviya, Simbu can’t miss this New Year track

Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja saw Simbu’s debut as a music director. In time for the new year, the actor has come back with a new track titled “Marana Matta” (Sloshed). And, guess who it is sung by? Bigg Boss fame Oviya. Apart from this, “Marana Matta” also has the vocals of another Bigg Boss contestant Harish Kalyan. The song was released on December 31 to provide us a different anthem (Kamal’s “Ilamai Idho Idho” was getting a tad old.) to bring in the new year. Nevertheless, the song has gone viral since, thanks to the Oviya Army and STR Army.

The song is said to have been composed for an untitled film for the YouTube channel named MIG series. While not much is known about the film, we hear that Oviya is playing a role in the film. STR will be composing the music for the same. “Marana Matta” has lyrics written by Michi Vijay and Simbu himself.

The song is truly a Kuthu version of a ‘party’ song. In fact, the song opens with “New Year nightu, Aagalama tightu (It is New Year’s night. Can we get sloshed?)” The lyric video shows Oviya having a blast recording for the song along with Simbu and choreographer Sandy.

Watch Marana Matta song here:

After a controversial year, Simbu seems to be getting back on track experimenting with several roles. The song also has a line that seems to suggest the same — “Pazhasala ellam marakarom; Indha varusham, namma varusham; rebirth u edukarom (Let’s forget the past. This year is ours. Consider it a rebirth.)” The actor is currently a part of Mani Ratnam’s next film that will begin shooting later this month.

