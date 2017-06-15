Maragatha Naanayam: Here’s why you should watch this Aadhi, Nikki Galrani film. Watch video

Maragatha Naanayam sneak peek is out Maragatha Naanayam sneak peek is out

The makers of Maragatha Naanayam have released a little more than four-minute sneak peek of the film as it is gearing up to hit the screens this Friday. Confident of their film, the filmmakers on Thursday had arranged a special press show in Chennai. The select group of media persons who had the opportunity to watch the film have given double thumbs up to director ARK Saravan.

Maragatha Naanayam is a multi-genre film with elements of fantasy and thriller. The scene released from the film featuring Aadhi, Kota Srinivasa Rao and another supporting actor gives the audience a sneak peek at the horror part of the story. The lead actor, played by Aadhi, is set to go on a dangerous expedition in search of a precious stone called Maragatha Naanayam. However, it is way riskier than he thinks as he sets out to find the stone with the help of a priest. While the scene looks familiar, given that horror-comedy has become the favourite genre of Kollywood filmmakers of late, the rich production value and sleek editing promises to keep the audience entertained.

The story of Maragatha Naanayam reportedly unfolds in three different timelines: 1100, 1992 and 2016. Director Saravan wrote this film based on a real-life incident that he read in newspapers, said reports. It is a fictional account of that incident in question with horror and comedy expected to be the mainstay of the film.

The film revolves around five main characters and it boasts of an ensemble star cast, including Aadhi, Nikki Galrani, Anandaraj, Ramdoss, Danie, Mime Gopi, Kota Srinivasa Rao among others. The film produced by G. Dillibabu under Axess Film Factory, has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

